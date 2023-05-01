Bao Finance (BAO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 156.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 161.5% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $158.77 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

