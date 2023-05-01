Barclays Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $59.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

