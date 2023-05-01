Barclays Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $59.00

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.