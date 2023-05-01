Barclays Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $820.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $760.14.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $727.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.49. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 123.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

