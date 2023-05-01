Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 ($34.34) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.59) to GBX 3,375 ($42.15) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($38.22) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,955.83 ($36.92).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,164 ($39.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,542 ($31.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,249 ($40.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,292.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,044.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,970.65.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 45.40 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.49), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,049.18). In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.49), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,049.18). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($38.29), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($815,876.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.