Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Reduced by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,777 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 141,709 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 65,122 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 700,131 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,362 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,527,976 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 13,999,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $240,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

