Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 4,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXRX opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at $814,000.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

