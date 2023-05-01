B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 8,127 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

