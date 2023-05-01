B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

B&D White Capital Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,502 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,969,000 after buying an additional 638,743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,308. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

