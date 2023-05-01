Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) COO Purchases $10,500.00 in Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) COO Brian E. Beasley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
BBGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. 8,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.