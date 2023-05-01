Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) COO Purchases $10,500.00 in Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) COO Brian E. Beasley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

BBGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. 8,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

Featured Articles

