Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Beazer Homes USA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZH. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. 455,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 188,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.