Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Beazer Homes USA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.00 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush raised their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of BZH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,606. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $615.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
