Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Beazer Homes USA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZH. Wedbush raised their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BZH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,606. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $615.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

