Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,274 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,152,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.56. 580,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $263.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

