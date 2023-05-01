Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.12. 365,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

