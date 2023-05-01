Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $197.90. The company had a trading volume of 319,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,070. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.74 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

