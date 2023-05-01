Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $673.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,496. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $667.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

