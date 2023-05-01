Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 193.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Watsco by 45.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,778,000 after acquiring an additional 115,697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,643. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

