Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 558 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.03. 1,483,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,405. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.