Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 693 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 376,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,364. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

