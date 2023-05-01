Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 719 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.