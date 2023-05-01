Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,482 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,132. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNA traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.07. 40,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,348. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $263.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.