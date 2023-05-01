Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.70. The company had a trading volume of 251,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

