Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $418.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.34 and its 200 day moving average is $397.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

