Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $11.10 Million in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 524,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.55. 20,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

