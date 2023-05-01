Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,140,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 119,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 3,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.85. 644,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $302.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

