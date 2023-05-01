Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HON traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.91. 412,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,442. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $201.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

