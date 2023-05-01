Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

