BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in BGSF by 6.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 567,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BGSF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BGSF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Stock Down 2.9 %

BGSF Announces Dividend

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. 26,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. BGSF has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

