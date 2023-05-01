Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $6.20 billion and $3.12 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,197,080,489 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

