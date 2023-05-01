Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 292.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.