BioAtla (BCAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.23. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

