BioAtla (BCAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.
BioAtla Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ BCAB opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.23. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
