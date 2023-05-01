BioAtla (BCAB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.
NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.23. BioAtla has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $12.15.
In related news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,501.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCAB shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
