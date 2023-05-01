Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.32 and last traded at $31.02. 181,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 654,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

A number of research firms have commented on BMEA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 8.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of -1.01.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

