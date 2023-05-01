Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and $98.45 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $117.29 or 0.00410362 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,566.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00116529 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00026592 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,379,600 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
