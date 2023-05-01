BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $457,251.57 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,783 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $457,251.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,731,949 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,678.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BFZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,380. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

