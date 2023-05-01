BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at BlackSky Technology

In other news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,630 shares of company stock valued at $125,482. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

NYSE:BKSY traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.30. 1,760,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 113.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.03%. The business had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

Featured Stories

