Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 45,406 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $227.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

