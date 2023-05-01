Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 81,301 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after buying an additional 119,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average is $136.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

