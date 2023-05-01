Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 115,762 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after buying an additional 695,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,416,000 after buying an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,294,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.3 %
Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.