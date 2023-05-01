Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,958,006 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,958,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,808,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 1.00% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 282,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,417,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 859,771 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS opened at $15.63 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

