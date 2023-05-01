Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $187.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.35. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

