Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

