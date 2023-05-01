Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. 622,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,675. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $260,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

