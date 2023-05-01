Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 552,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

