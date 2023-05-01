BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $118,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,436. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

