Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of BA stock opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.18. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

