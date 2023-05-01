Boston Family Office LLC Buys 1,938 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $90.95 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

