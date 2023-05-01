Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.
VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Price Performance
BATS MOTI opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.
VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.
