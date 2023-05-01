Boston Family Office LLC Has $30.47 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 51,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,682,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $349,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:V opened at $232.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.34. The company has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

