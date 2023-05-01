Boston Family Office LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $57.02 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

