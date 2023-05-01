Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.30 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

